Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Chris Jericho Blasts WWE For Firing Longtime Employee

'Shame on you' says Chris Jericho

By Anutosh Bajpai
Chris Jericho AEW
Chris Jericho

WWE has released a number of long term employees in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic and it appears Chris Jericho is not a fan of one such recent firing.

The former AEW Champion talked about a number of things on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream including things like his ongoing feud with Orange Cassidy and more.

Talking about the recent WWE release of long time referee Mike Chioda, Jericho blasted the company asking them what Chioda is supposed to do now:

“I mean, come on, seriously? 35 years the dude has been at your company and you’re going to fire him? Besides the fact that the dude is a great guy and such a talented performer, and can run the whole backstage, but after 35 years, what’s he supposed to do? Go get a job at freaking 7 Eleven?

Like, shame on you WWE.” said Chris Jericho “They did it to Mark Eaton, a famous ringside guy that they still haven’t been able to replace him yet. When I was looking for time cues, Mark was always the guy.”

Mike Chioda showed up at last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to officiate a couple of matches which included the TNT title match and the match between Y2J and Orange Cassidy.

During the episode, Chris Jericho also revealed that it was him who gave the idea of bringing the WWE veteran for the show and he and Cody convinced Tony Khan that it was the right move.

