Chris Jericho Comments On A Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Chris Jericho debuted for WWE in 1999. He wouldn’t work for another company for nearly two decades before working an angle with Kenny Omega in NJPW. Now, Jericho is one of the top-stars of AEW. Jericho recently took part in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times and commented on the possibility of one day going into the WWE Hall of Fame. According to Jericho, he’s not sure if that door will be open to him in the future.

“If I continue to work for the Khan family for the rest of my life, I’ll never go into the WWE Hall of Fame,” Jericho said. “Does that bother me? No. I mean, the Sex Pistols didn’t show up for theirs. I always kind of liked that.”

Jericho continued to say he’s a Hall of Famer in the minds of fans and in his own opinion.

“I’m a hall of famer in the minds of the people who want me to be in the hall of fame,” he adds. “I’m a hall of famer in my mind. That’s all that matters.”

Jericho also added that he has more creative freedom now in AEW than he did in WWE.

“After 30 years, I actually know what I’m doing,” he said. “In WWE I had that freedom, but there’s a process you have to go through there. There’s a lot of approvals and different heads of state that you have to go through before the idea is approved.”

The full interview with the Tampa Bay Times can be read here.