Chris Jericho Comments On Coronavirus, Fozzy Tour

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has commented on the coronavirus, calling the public reaction to it "mass hysteria" ahead of his tour with Fozzy.

Former All Elite Wrestling World Champion Chris Jericho won’t allow coronavirus concerns to derail his upcoming Fozzy tour. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Jericho explained how the tour would still be going ahead, stating how he doesn’t think the public should be panicking the way they are.

“Why wouldn’t it?” Jericho said after being asked if the tour was still on. “I don’t think the public should panic so much. [We’re still going on] unless the cops tells us we can’t.” He then referred to the coronavirus situation as “mass hysteria.”

Chris Jericho’s Tour Dates

Jericho reportedly chose the dates of the upcoming tour so that there would be no conflict with his AEW commitments. Fozzy’s “Save The World” tour begins on Thursday, April 16 in Savannah, GA. It will culminate on Sunday, August 9 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

His words come in the wake of multiple events, conventions, attractions and other tours being shut down in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Chris Jericho lost the AEW World Championship to the current titleholder, Jon Moxley, during AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on February 29. Jericho recently competed in a match on AEW Dynamite. He promised that if Moxley walked away of his own accord, he would take a leave of absence from AEW for 60 days. Last week’s episode of Dynamite ended with the Inner Circle power bombing Moxley off the ramp and through a table.