Chris Jericho Comments On Fans Singing Lyrics To Judas

Chris Jericho uses the song Judas as his ring entrance music in AEW. Recently fans have begun to sing along with the song as it plays throughout the arena during Jericho’s entrances. Jericho noted recently that the live crowd in Atlanta was particularly loud. He took to social media to comment on the trend of fans singing along with the song.

Jericho commented on fans singing along with Judas in the below Instagram post:

“I love this new trend of the @allelitewrestling faithful singing the lyrics to @fozzyrock#Judas every week! What a great feeling and last night in #AEWAtlanta was by far the LOUDEST version and it was made even more special by the fact that @officialrichward, @frankfontsere, @johnnyandrewsmusic& @officialsamabernathy were there to experience it LIVE! Heels are heels and babyfaces are babyfaces, but organic moments like this are what pro wrestling is really all about!!”

Chris Jericho and Fozzy

The song Judas is the title track of Fozzy’s 2017 album by the same name. The album peaked at #147 on the US Billboard top 200 rankings. It is the 7th studio album for the band since their 2000 debut.

The official music video for Judas can be viewed in the player below: