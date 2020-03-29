Chris Jericho Comments On Making Darby Allin A Star In AEW

Chris Jericho and Darby Allin recently took part in an interview with the New York Post. During the discussion, Jericho said that he has been pushing backstage in AEW to make Darby Allin a star.

“If you ask Darby who has been behind the scenes pulling the strings to make him a star, it’s Uncle Jericho,” Jericho said during the interview.

Allin was recently forced to take on both Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a 2-on-1 match on Dynamite after the Inner Circle attacked Jon Moxley before the match could begin.

It was also mentioned that Darby was a little apprehensive about using his skateboarding as part of his wrestling persona in AEW but Jericho eventually convinced him to go with it.

“I didn’t want to make it look like I was taking skateboarding and using that as like a marketing thing for wrestling,” Allin said.

Jericho pushed for Allin to ride a skateboard to the ring, however.

“He didn’t want to ride the skateboard down,” Jericho said. “I go, ‘No, you’re riding the f–king skateboard down every night.’ ”

“Then I said, ‘S–t, I really actually skate, so I might as well actually use it,’ ” Allin concluded.

Allin would continue to say during the interview that he is not taking any of his recent success for granted and hopes it continues for as long as possible. He also spoke about his match with Cody at Fyter Fest.

“I felt like walking in there, nobody knew who I was,” Allin said about his match against Cody. “Walking out, everybody is like, ‘This kid is willing to do anything to win and tell a story.’ It’s kind of like what people say about Jeff Hardy.”

The full interview with Chris Jericho and Darby Allin can be read here.