Chris Jericho Comments On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Chris Jericho is known to be the guy who always has his figure on the pulse of the wrestling business and he continues to evolve his character to stay relevant in the wrestling world.

On the other hand, WWE is often blamed for not understanding what the fans want and up until recently, one of the biggest examples of it was the babyface run of Roman Reigns, who many believed should have been turned heel long ago.

Jericho talked about WWE’s decision to finally turn Reigns heel during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes and the former World Champion claimed that the Big Dog will do better as a heel:

“I’m a huge fan of Roman Reigns, I think as a heel, he’s going to leaps and bounds be better than as a babyface, which will then allow him to become a babyface, which will be leaps and bounds over being a heel.”

Y2J also recalled his time working with Roman and said that he would be a much bigger star if WWE would just let him be himself. Interestingly, Chris Jericho then went on to compare the current Universal Champion to his cousin, The Rock:

“He reminds me a lot of The Rock, he’s the type of guy that if you’re a guy, you want to have a beer with them. If you’re a girl, you want to go on a date with him, but he doesn’t get a chance to really show that.”

Chris Jericho continued by saying that WWE should let the former Shield member relax and be himself and he would get to a point where he would become the top guy in the company who no one complains about.