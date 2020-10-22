Chris Jericho Cuts Promo After Dynamite Goes Off The Air (Video)

Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s steak dinner on Dynamite last night turned into a song and dance routine. The pair’s “Le Dinner Debonair” resulted in them singing a rendition of “Me and My Shadow” made famous by the Rat Pack’s Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

After the show went off the air, Chris Jericho came out to address the live crowd. He allowed the fans to sing his ring music and then talked about what went into filming the segment with MJF.

Users on Twitter have been posting footage of Jericho’s post-show promo.

Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman in “Le Dinner Debonair”

“If you only knew what we went through to get that up on air. Basically, we had that ready to go about 22 minutes before air,” Jericho said to the live fans. “We filmed last night until about 2 AM. So you never know what’s going to happen on live TV but you buckle up, you get the job done, you put on a great show and make sure you guys always have fun, right?”

On next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle will hold a Town Hall Meeting. They will discuss whether or not to allow Maxwell Jacob Friedman into their faction.