Chris Jericho Details The Similarities Between Himself And Bray Wyatt

All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho has broken down the similarities he sees between himself and WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

Speaking on a recent episode of his YouTube show, Saturday Night Special, Jericho praised Wyatt and his refusal to become stagnant.

“Love The Fiend, love Windham Rotunda. It’s kind of a mouthful of a name, but, such a great guy, and super smart, creative. I think this is why he reminds me a little bit of me,” Jericho said. “He will never be the same guy twice. Because that’s the secret of having longevity in show business, you can’t be the same guy. Look at David Bowie or any great actor.”

Chris Jericho has embraced several gimmick changes to his character over his lengthy career. He has never been afraid to try something new or tweak characteristics to refresh his character, allowing him the succesful in-ring longevity he refers to.

Most recently, Jericho has been embroiled in a feud with Best Friends’ Orange Cassidy. The two faced off in a matchup this past Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Despite Inner Circle’s best efforts to secure Jericho’s victory, Cassidy would emerge the winner after Jericho hit a low blow but missed connecting with the Judas Effect. Cassidy would wrap Jericho up in a pinning combination and managed to pin him for the three count.