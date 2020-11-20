Chris Jericho Details What AEW Could Do Better, Credits MJF For Le Dinner Debonair

All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho has detailed what he believes the promotion could be doing better, acknowledging that it has made a few mistakes along the way.

Speaking with Konnan on his podcast Keeping it 100, Jericho discussed how, despite AEW’s success, there have been “details that sometimes slip through the cracks.”

- Advertisement -

“We still have quite a few times when very similar angles will happen one after the other. An example of that was a few weeks ago when the big question was if MJF would join The Inner Circle,” Jericho said.

“I think there was a town hall when Bischoff was asking the questions. As soon as we were done, we went to a package where Taz was asking if Hobbs will join Taz’ team.”

According to Jericho, he brought up the similarities in a production meeting, asking how it happened. He stressed how the segments were the “exact same thing” and that nobody noticed.

Looking to try and differentiate the two segments, Jericho pitched a few ideas. This extended to leaning into different wording between the two stories. He explained how they used “Will MJF join The Inner Circle was the tagline for our PPV match, therefore any other joinings should be suspended for this duration.”

He stated how that approach is “common sense” before admitting that, sometimes, “those things fall through the cracks.”

Chris Jericho then stressed how, if there’s one thing AEW can do going forward, it’s to commit “a little more attention to detail.”

Chris Jericho And Comedy

When Konnan asked if Jericho thinks he’s doing too much comedy in AEW, Jericho argued that, regardless, his feuds always have heat.

He explained how his storylines will always have a beginning, middle, and end that is meticulously planned out. Jericho added how he’s not booking anybody else, only himself.

Jericho explained how, to have a captivating, compelling story, “there has to be ups and downs.”

He then argued how the original idea and connection between himself and MJF stemmed from comedy as “they are very similar characters.”

He added how the ultimate end goal is to turn everybody into much bigger stars by feuding with him. “At this point in my career, all I’m about is entertaining and being creatively stimulated and not doing the same old same old.”

On This Day – November 20 2019: When @IAmJericho challenged @ScorpioSky to an AEW World Championship Match pic.twitter.com/Twi7EgOdKr — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 20, 2020

Jericho then reflected on the recent Le Dinner Debonair segment with MJF. He credited MJF with the idea before praising him as a “childhood prodigy.”

“The song and dance routine, I wouldn’t do that with anybody, that was MJF’s idea by the way. The guy was a childhood prodigy. He’s been singing and dancing since he was five years old. If there was ever a time to try it, let’s do it. Are we going to do it every week? No. Is it something people will always remember? Yes.”

Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle, including its lastest member, MJF, were recently featured enjoying a trip to Las Vegas during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.