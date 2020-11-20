Friday, November 20, 2020

Chris Jericho Details What AEW Could Do Better, Credits MJF For Le Dinner Debonair

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has opened up about what the promotion could do better before crediting MJF for Le Dinner Debonair.

By Steve Russell
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho has detailed what he believes the promotion could be doing better, acknowledging that it has made a few mistakes along the way.

Speaking with Konnan on his podcast Keeping it 100, Jericho discussed how, despite AEW’s success, there have been “details that sometimes slip through the cracks.”

- Advertisement -

“We still have quite a few times when very similar angles will happen one after the other. An example of that was a few weeks ago when the big question was if MJF would join The Inner Circle,” Jericho said.

“I think there was a town hall when Bischoff was asking the questions. As soon as we were done, we went to a package where Taz was asking if Hobbs will join Taz’ team.”

According to Jericho, he brought up the similarities in a production meeting, asking how it happened. He stressed how the segments were the “exact same thing” and that nobody noticed.

Looking to try and differentiate the two segments, Jericho pitched a few ideas. This extended to leaning into different wording between the two stories. He explained how they used “Will MJF join The Inner Circle was the tagline for our PPV match, therefore any other joinings should be suspended for this duration.”

He stated how that approach is “common sense” before admitting that, sometimes, “those things fall through the cracks.”

Chris Jericho then stressed how, if there’s one thing AEW can do going forward, it’s to commit “a little more attention to detail.”

Chris Jericho And Comedy

When Konnan asked if Jericho thinks he’s doing too much comedy in AEW, Jericho argued that, regardless, his feuds always have heat. 

He explained how his storylines will always have a beginning, middle, and end that is meticulously planned out. Jericho added how he’s not booking anybody else, only himself.

Jericho explained how, to have a captivating, compelling story, “there has to be ups and downs.”

He then argued how the original idea and connection between himself and MJF stemmed from comedy as “they are very similar characters.”

He added how the ultimate end goal is to turn everybody into much bigger stars by feuding with him. “At this point in my career, all I’m about is entertaining and being creatively stimulated and not doing the same old same old.” 

Jericho then reflected on the recent Le Dinner Debonair segment with MJF. He credited MJF with the idea before praising him as a “childhood prodigy.”

“The song and dance routine, I wouldn’t do that with anybody, that was MJF’s idea by the way. The guy was a childhood prodigy. He’s been singing and dancing since he was five years old. If there was ever a time to try it, let’s do it. Are we going to do it every week? No. Is it something people will always remember? Yes.”

Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle, including its lastest member, MJF, were recently featured enjoying a trip to Las Vegas during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is a founding...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest topic in...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (11/18): Finn Balor Appears, Two Title Matches

The November 18, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Leon...
Read more
AEW

Renee Paquette & Jon Moxley Expecting Their First Child Together

Renee Paquette and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley are expecting their first child together. During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Moxley casually mentioned during a promo...
Read more
Wrestling News

Alexa Bliss Reveals When Her Contract Expires, Character Inspirations

Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss has divulged details about her WWE contract, revealing in an interview with Better Together with Maria Menounos when it expires. The...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Paul Heyman: Drew McIntyre Is A ‘God Sent To WWE’ Who Will Always Hold The ‘Secondary Championship’

Paul Heyman has described WWE Champion Drew McIntrye as a "god sent to WWE" during a recent interview with talkSPORT ahead of Sunday's Survivor...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Details What AEW Could Do Better, Credits MJF For Le Dinner Debonair

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has detailed what he believes the promotion could be doing better, acknowledging that it has made a few mistakes...
Read more
WWE

New Day Gears 5 Character Pack Released (Trailer)

WWE Superstars The New Day are featured in a new DLC character pack for the popular Gears 5 video game. Gears 5 is a third-person...
Read more
AEW

Backstage News On Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette’s Pregnancy Announcement On Dynamite

Jon Moxley somewhat casually mentioned he has a pregnant wife at home during a promo on AEW Dynamite this week. According to a report...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega Escorted Out Of Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Tapings

WWE announced Zelina Vega's release Friday afternoon, just minutes after she tweeted her support for unionization. Her abrupt departure from the company and the...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan: AEW Is Talking With “Big Names That Nobody Knows About”

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling podcast. The All Elite Wrestling owner discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
WWE

WWE Survivor Series: Updated Betting Odds For Sunday

Here are the latest betting odds for WWE Survivor Series: Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the favorite (-200) over new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (+150) SmackDown...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker Reveals Which Version Of His Character Is His Favorite

The Undertaker has evolved his character several times over the decades. Each change helped breathe fresh life into his "Dead Man" gimmick. Now, as...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC