Thursday, October 22, 2020

Chris Jericho Discusses Not Getting Royalties For Matches On WWE Network

WWE's talent policies have been a topic of discussion recently

By Anutosh Bajpai
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

WWE’s treatment of its wrestlers has been a topic of discussion recently and on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, American politician Andrew Yang joined wrestling veteran Chris Jericho to discuss the matter in detail.

Yang first discussed how he can be in position to bring a suit against WWE telling them that they are misclassifying their employees if he wins in the upcoming elections.

Jericho agreed to Andrew’s agenda and the former WWE star then talked about not getting the royalties for his matches that are on the WWE Network:

“In my opinion, this really does have to change, and this is no ill will towards the WWE, it’s just the way it is. You just said all of these things. The fact, even, that they can show all of my matches on their Network that people pay for and I don’t get a dime of a royalty, it makes no sense. It’s not how normal business, normal entertainment [or] the normal world works.”

Chris continued by revealing that he still gets small residual checks from a movie called MacGruber he did ten years ago in which he had a very small role. Jericho said that he doesn’t see the fairness in the fact that he doesn’t get anything for the 100s of matches he has on WWE Network.

Young then discussed the idea of pro wrestling joining the Screen Actors Guild mentioning how wrestling shows get higher ratings than many other shows on TV. You can check out the full episode featuring their discussion at this link.

SourceWrestlingInc

