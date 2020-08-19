Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Chris Jericho Explains Reason For Recent AEW Releases

Chris Jericho has been vocal about WWE releasing talents amid a pandemic

By Anutosh Bajpai
Chris Jericho AEW
Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has been very vocal about WWE releasing some long time talents from their roster in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and he has called out the company for not taking care of their employees.

However, AEW also recently let go not one but three stars and these releases made many wonder what the former AEW Champion thinks about this decision from the company.

Jericho talked about the recent firings on his Saturday Night Special stream. Y2J said that he hates to see anyone lose their job but he also gave credit to Tony Khan for keeping many people from Europe on their roster;

“I mean, I give Tony Khan credit for continuing to keep as many people on the roster from Europe as he did. There’s a lot of people from Europe that he’s still paying, and unfortunately, Bea and Sadie were let go.”

Chris Jericho continued to explain how it’s hard for the company to keep paying the wrestlers who they can’t use for shows and he hoped that both Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs will be back in AEW when things go back to normal:

“You’re paying someone for 6 months who goes from making $100 a year, and you’re paying them $100 and you can’t even use them if you wanted to. I love them both. They’re both great people and hopefully, they will be back in AEW soon.”

For those who don’t know, AEW quietly released three stars from their roster last week and the names included Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs.

Out of the three, Jimmy Havoc was released after his name came up in the #SpeakingOut movement earlier this year while both Priestley and Gibbs were primarily released because they couldn’t travel to US for AEW shows.

SourceWrestlingInc

