Chris Jericho Has No Intentions Of Ever Leaving AEW

Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho has revealed he has no intention of leaving All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, Talk is Jericho, Jericho explained why he feels so content in the promotion.

“Right off the bat, not to get into the specifics, but things that I have here in AEW I never had in WWE for 20 years,” Jericho said. “Even something as simple as paying your expenses on the road, like any team does. If the Jaguars go to play a game in St. Louis, the hotel is paid for and ‘Here’s the trip,’ and ‘Here’s the team bus to pick you up and drive you around.’ That’s just the way it is. It’s not even a second thought, right? That’s how it is here in AEW as well, which it’s never like that in WWE.”

- Advertisement -

Jericho argued how WWE’s process still makes its Superstars pay for their own car and hotel rooms. He shared how WWE would simply give a list of dates to a Superstar. It was then expected they would make their own arrangements. Jericho noted how “those are your expenses and your responsibility to do that.”

Chris Jericho Explains The “Biggest Difference” Between AEW and WWE

According to Jericho, his AEW experience has been a stark contrast to his WWE tenure. How the promotion looks after its roster, however, makes the “biggest difference” to him.

“To me, it’s one of those things where I’m really glad that we were able to take a chance, and get this company off the ground and make it successful. And I have no intentions of ever going anywhere ever again. I like it here, I like working for the Khan family. And it’s been a lot of fun. Which sometimes, it was not as fun in WWE. So it’s definitely a whole different vibe here.”

Chris Jericho is scheduled face off against MJF at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. If MJF is victorious, he will be able to join Jericho’s Inner Circle.