Chris Jericho Launches Painmaker Apparel Collection

Chris Jericho has launched the Painmaker Apparel Collection.

The inaugural AEW World Champion partnered with Champion USA and Represent to create a line of shirts, hoodies, pants and jackets inspired by his experiences and tours in Japan.

Le Champion commented on his new project in a statement available at Newswire.com.

“As I continue to expand the Jericho brand, a clothing line was the natural next step,” said Jericho. “But Painmaker Apparel is more than just a collection of great quality clothing with a rubber stamp design. Each item in this collection has been individually patterned and influenced by the 60 tours of Japan I’ve experienced over the last 30 years. As a result, when you wear Painmaker Apparel, you’ll feel stylish, sassy and quite simply ….cool AF!”

Check out the merchandise over at Painmaker.store.