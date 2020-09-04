Friday, September 4, 2020

Chris Jericho On Not Liking Orange Cassidy At First

Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy at All Out in a Mimosa Mayhem Match.

By Ian Carey
Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match at All Out. It will be the third match they have had in what has been a months long rivalry now between the two. Jericho recently spoke to SI.com and noted that at first, he didn’t really like Orange Cassidy.

“When I first came to AEW, I was not a fan of Orange Cassidy. I just didn’t get it. When I actually spent some time with him, watching his matches and seeing how he connected with the audience, I realized that he’s over. That’s the secret of wrestling: getting over. He’s over because he’s doing something no one’s ever done before,” Jericho said.

Jericho said that Cassidy being a type of character fans have never seen before is why he wanted to work with him. He spent some more time during the interview discussing what he wanted fans to see from Orange Cassidy during the program.

“This is a guy that hasn’t been in a main-event program before. I thought, let’s put him in one and see a side of Orange Cassidy, a violent side, that we’ve never seen before. Let’s see the Orange Cassidy that cuts a great promo and see how he does in an extended program. I believe we started this the week after Stadium Stampede, so it’s close to 14 weeks for this program.”

Jericho also noted that they two have had some entertaining segments on Dynamite and now will have a big match on PPV.

“We created some really good TV, and this is going to be a great pay-per-view blow-off match for this program,” Jericho continued.

The full interview with Jericho can be read here.

Chris Jericho On Not Liking Orange Cassidy At First

