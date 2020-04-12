Chris Jericho On Possibly Doing Commentary After Retirement

Chris Jericho is regarded as one of the greatest mic workers in all of wrestling and a lot of people believe that he should obtain a role on the commendatory desk when he decides to hang his boots and retire from active competition.

Fans got a little preview of what it would be like to have Y2J on the commentary booth full time when he joined the announcers’ desk on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho discussed his experience on his Saturday night special Facebook stream and the former AEW World Champion admitted that it was a fun experience:

“It was pretty fun, I’ve never commentated on a whole show before. The reason why I wanted to do it was just to have a presence on the show. As we kind of put a hold on so many things including “Blood & Guts,”

So I wanted to be on the show and provide a little energy, just in case.” said Jericho. “You know we are working in front of eight people, 10 people all strategically spaced apart of course.”

A fan then asked the former WWE star if he would do commentary after retiring from active competition and he said: “Absolutely, I always loved doing commentary, to do it for a whole hour or two hours is not easy to do.”

It has been confirmed that Chris Jericho will be returning to the commentary booth with Tony Schiavone for this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.