Chris Jericho On Which Are The Rising Stars In AEW

AEW has given the first taste of limelight to a number of independent stars and Chris Jericho recently revealed his top picks for the stars which are rising to stardom in the company.

The inaugural AEW World Champion talked about a number of things on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream including his match with Sonny Kiss and more.

During the show, Jericho was asked about which talents he thinks are the rising stars of AEW and he took the names of people like Darby Allin and Jungle Boy:

“I’ll go with Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, Sammy Guevara, and Thunder Rosa. I’ll also throw in Penelope Ford there.”

Chris also provided an update on the AEW video game and the former WWE star said that they are spending a lot of time in its development to ensure that it’s done right:

“Kenny [Omega] and Aubrey [Edwards] have a lot to do with the direction of the game. They are spending a lot of time on its development, putting in a lot of time. We want to ensure that the video game is done right and it is not a half-assed effort”

During the same stream, Chris Jericho talked about Miro’s AEW debut as well and he revealed that he wrote the controversial line about WWE in his promo. You can check out Y2J’s comments on the matter at this link.