Saturday, November 28, 2020

Chris Jericho On Why WWE Comedy Does Not Work

Chris Jericho believes that comedy shouldn't be forced

By Anutosh Bajpai
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

While Chris Jericho is often praised for his mic work, he is also an incredible actor and his skills such as his unmatchable comic timing have helped him in staying relevant in the wrestling business for so long.

During his recent appearance on the Keeping It 100 podcast, the former AEW champion talked about a number of things and he also gave his opinion on why the comedy in WWE does not work nowadays.

- Advertisement -

Jericho explained that his view of comedy is that you should always play it straight because when you try to be funny, it never really turns out that way:

“My view of comedy is you always play it straight, WWE comedy is d–k and fart jokes. That’s why a lot of it doesn’t work well.

Don’t try to be funny. Because when you try to be funny it’s never funny. And that’s been my attitude with all these segments.”

Chris Jericho also talked about the process of putting together a show in AEW and he admitted that there are times when some details slip through the cracks since they do not have writers at the show.

Apart from this, the former World Champion talked about things like drug use in wrestling nowadays compared to older times. You can check out his comments on the matter at this link.

Latest News

WWE

Liv Morgan On Having WWE Cameras Around For Ups And Downs

Being famous in any field means that you have to give up your privacy and you are constantly being followed by people and cameras...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/27): Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns, Zayn vs. Bryan

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Survivor Series. Jey Uso battled Kevin Owens as...
Read more
WWE

Details On WWE Piping In Crowd Noise At The ThunderDome

WWE came up with the idea for its ThunderDome set up over the summer and has been running shows from the Amway Center since...
Read more
WWE

Details On How Available Vince McMahon Has Been At WWE Shows

WWE had to make various changes to its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the attendance of Vince McMahon at shows.  Fightful...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Says Hulk Hogan Netflix Biopic “Not A Done Deal”

Eric Bischoff has provided an update on Netflix biopic about the life of wrestling legend and longtime friend, Hulk Hogan. Bischoff confirms his involvement...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC