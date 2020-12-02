Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Chris Jericho Reacts To NXT Beating AEW Dynamite In TV Ratings

'The Demogod' reacts to the latest TV ratings

By Anutosh Bajpai
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

‘The Demogod’ Chris Jericho has reacted to NXT beating last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in TV ratings and reminded people that they still came out ahead in the important demo.

The former AEW World Champion took on his Twitter to react to the latest TV rating of both the shows and he wrote: “It’s all about the Demo daddy. #wewinagain”

Week 59 of the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and WWE saw NXT defeat Dynamite in overall viewership during the Thanksgiving eve episodes of the shows.

NXT managed to garner an average of 712,000 viewers on the USA Network while Dynamite was only slightly behind with 710,000 viewers on TNT.

Dynamite came out ahead when it comes to the 18-49 demo which is considered to be the most important demo for advertising. It ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150 for it while NXT ranked at #25.

However, AEW’s weekly show still saw a significant 16% drop in overall viewership from last week’s episode of the show which had garnered 850,000 viewers.

On the other hand, NXT recorded a jump of 12% from last week’s episode of the show which had only gotten 638,000 viewers.

