Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home AEW

Chris Jericho Reflects On How Pat Patterson Helped His Career

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has reflected on how the late Pat Patterson helped his career and why he enjoyed working with him as an agent.

By Steve Russell
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho has reflected on how the late Pat Patterson helped his career. Jericho paid tribute to Patterson during a recent episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast.

The Inner Circle leader revealed how Patterson was the Yoda to his Luke Skywalker. He confessed how this wasn’t just true for him and that Patterson helped to influence and inspire “so many guys of my generation.”

“I was in the business nine years before I met him. I didn’t really understand what psychology was. I might have thought that I did, but I really didn’t until I met Pat,” Jericho explained. “Pat taught me 90% of what I know of how to put together a wrestling match. The mindset comes directly from Pat Patterson.”

- Advertisement -

Jericho then pointed to “modern era main-eventers,” naming Superstars like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, The Rock, and Kurt Angle alongside himself. According to him, “Whoever is in there, Pat was our guy.”

He explained how Patterson was usually the agent assigned to their matchups. “[…] that’s just the way it was because you were working on top and Pat was always with the top guys.”

Chris Jericho On What Made Pat Patterson A Great Agent

Chris Jericho noted how working with Patterson on these high-level matchups was akin to collaborating with a co-writer on a song. Jericho may come up with an initial idea, and together, they would help change and evolve it into something better.

“Lower level agents would get insulted if you said you didn’t like the idea and they would get mad. Pat never said that. He would always say, here is what I’m visualizing. Then, ok, let’s try this. He would never get mad if you didn’t like it.”

Jericho admitted that Patterson wasn’t afraid to challenge an idea. Despite this, he maintained a humility that never saw him declare, ‘I’m Pat Patterson, so my idea is the best so listen to me.’ He wasn’t that type of an agent […].” Jericho explained that this collaborative approach is what made working with Patterson so fun.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Latest Wrestling News

Zeus Passes Away At 62

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, better known to wrestling fans as Zeus, has passed away. He was 62. According to TMZ, his cause of death...
Read more

Impact Touts 750,000+ Fans Viewed This Week’s Show Across All Platforms

Impact Michael Reichlin -
Impact Wrestling has announced a staggering audience for this week's episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. According to a press release sent in to...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Scores Best Rating of 2020 (12/9)

AEW Michael Reichlin -
AEW Dynamite scored its highest unopposed viewership of 2020 this week, while NXT's viewership was flat coming out of Sunday's Takeover: WarGames event. Courtesy...
Read more

Sean Waltman Talks Raquel Gonzalez Being ‘Star Material’

NXT Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and AfterBuzz TV podcast star Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman recently discussed NXT War Games and in particular NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
Read more

Triple H: “Charisma Is King” For WWE When Recruiting Talent

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Paul "Triple H" Levesque says charisma is the top factor the company looks for when recruiting talent. WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy...
Read more

James Ellsworth Talks Being ‘Shocked’ at WWE Release

WWE Jake Jeremy -
Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast. The performer known for the 'No Chin Music' superkick and "any...
Read more

More Details On Why Rhea Ripley Never Beat Charlotte Flair

WWE Ian Carey -
Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Flair was then briefly a fixture on NXT for the remainder...
Read more

Sonya Deville Threatens Legal Action Against “Raging Psycho” WWE Fans

WWE Ian Carey -
Sonya Deville recently released a statement on her Instagram stories. Deville says in her statement that she will not hesitate to report or take...
Read more

Results

MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/9): The Von Erichs Take On Contra Unit

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling's episode of Fusion on 12/9 featured a double main-event. Richard Holliday would face Low-Ki in the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Shaq, Sting & Cody, Kenny Omega & More

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv