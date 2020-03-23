Chris Jericho Responds To Fan Complaining About Blood And Guts, R Truth Wins Back 24/7 Title

While WWE is moving forward with WrestleMania, AEW is taking a different direction and the company recently announced that they are postponing the Blood And Guts match which was announced for next week.

A fan recently took on his Twitter and complained about the decision to cancel the special edition of the show, mentioning how the company spent last week’s entire Dynamite episode building towards the bout.

The former AEW Champion Chris Jericho then responded to the fan via a tweet of his own and he explained that the company was not allowed to gather more than ten people together at a time:

First off, pull your head out of your ass and realize these are crazy times. Secondly, we aren’t allowed to gather more than ten people together at a time. B&G has 11 inside the cage and that’s with no camera men or crew. https://t.co/GYfQeLC7Yb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 22, 2020

R Truth Wins Back 24/7 Title From Riddick Moss

Riddick Moss had held the 24/7 Championship for a while and he had even defended the title in several traditional matches, but he has now lost the title back to R Truth.

WWE recently published a video of Moss jogging outside when a car stops by him and we see that a WWE referee is driving the vehicle. Riddick freaks out seeing the ref and starts looking around for a potential opponent.

However, as seen in the video below, he is not able to see Truth who was hiding in the car’s dickey and the former US Champion manages to win the title back: