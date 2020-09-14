Chris Jericho Reveals He Wrote Rusev’s Debut Promo In AEW

Former US Champion Rusev made his AEW debut as Miro during the latest episode of Dynamite after getting his release from WWE earlier this year and Chris Jericho believes that the company will regret letting him go.

Y2J talked about Miro’s debut on his current promotion during his Saturday Night Special stream and revealed that they have been considering signing the former champion ever since he was released from his contract.

Jericho continued by claiming that he has always been a fan of Rusev and while he fell through the cracks in WWE, the company will regret releasing him:

“I’ve always been a fan of his. He’s another guy, who, for whatever reason, fell through the cracks there [in WWE] and they are going to regret letting him go,”

Chris Jericho also revealed that he helped write Rusev’s debut promo in AEW where the newest AEW star took some serious shots at his former employers:

“When he indirectly mentioned WWE, talking about the glass ceiling and brass ring, that was actually my line. He couldn’t believe he could say that on Live television. When he asked me, ‘can we actually say that?’ I was like, ‘yes, you can say whatever you want here [in AEW].'”

Rusev was released from WWE as part of their budget cuts in April earlier this year and after months of rumors, he finally made his AEW debut during last week’s episode of Dynamite.