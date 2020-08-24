Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For His Feud With Shawn Michaels

Chris Jericho had a memorable feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008. The two WWE veterans feuded for months and had multiple extreme matches during the time. However, Y2J talked about this feud on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream and revealed that the original plans for their rivalry were different.

Jericho was asked about the favorite matches of his long career and he decided to respond by revealing his favorite matches in different companies. The first match he talked about was his bout with Shawn Michaels at No Mercy 2008 and the former World Champion revealed that originally it was only supposed to be a one night thing:

- Advertisement -

“In WWE, probably my favorite is still Jericho vs. Shawn for the World Title in the ladder match. It was in 2009 maybe, 2008 or 2009, and the reason why is – and I’ve said it before, but Shawn vs. Jericho, the famous feud that went for basically 7 or 8 months, was just supposed to be a one-night thing.

Because Shawn and I had nothing else to do as far as nobody else to work with, I thought, ‘Why don’t we try and make this longer, and see how long we can make this go?’ That’s what we did, and it turned into this one night only feud, throwaway thing, to the hottest angle possibly ever.”

Also Read: Sonya Deville Reacts To Loss In Loser Leaves WWE Match At SummerSlam

Chris Jericho later also revealed his favorite matches in other companies. He called his bout with Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14 the favorite match of his NJPW run and said that in AEW, his favorite match is probably the AEW title match between him and Jon Moxley because of the whole storyline behind it.