Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson Was Planned For AEW All Out

Chris Jericho says his confrontation with Mike Tyson on AEW Dynamite this past spring was supposed to culminate in a match at September’s All Out pay-per-view. Jericho made the revelation on his latest Saturday Night Special YouTube show.

“Originally, I was supposed to work with Tyson at the September PPV, All Out II, and we just couldn’t get it done in time,” Jericho said.

- Advertisement -

“The second match I had with Orange [Cassidy] was originally going to be the Mimosa Mayhem Match but we moved it to the rubber match position.”

Jericho had the following to say to ESPN shortly after Tyson’s appearance on Dynamite this May.

“Whatever it is that we decide to do as we move forward, it’ll be great. You have one of the most iconic boxers—and most iconic personalities—of all time against one of the greatest pro wrestlers and personalities of all time. It writes itself.”

Tyson’s return to boxing likely played a role in negotiations between him and AEW breaking down for All Out II. “Iron Mike” is scheduled to face Roy Jones Jr. in a charity fight on November 28th, 2020. It will be Tyson’s first fight since 2005. The 54-year-old former Heavyweight Champion has a professional record of 50.

You can watch the latest Chris Jericho’s Saturday Night Special in the player below: