Chris Jericho Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction After He Signed With AEW

Chris Jericho has revealed what Vince McMahon said to him after he signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Speaking on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, the current AEW World Champion reflected on his discussion with Vince McMahon. He was joined by Scott Hall, Booker T, Eric Bischoff and Diamond Dallas Page to discuss the history and rise of the nWo. Jericho compared his AEW situation to Hall joining WCW back in 1996.

Chris Jericho Chooses AEW

According to Jericho, he didn’t join AEW to be a “rebel.” Instead, he signed with the promotion because Vince McMahon told him to go. Once the ink was drying on his contract however, it appeared as though Vince had a change of heart.

“I’m not in AEW because I was a rebel,” Jericho admitted. “I’m with AEW because Vince went, ‘go.’ And then, when I went, he went, ‘did you sign the contract?’ I said, ‘well, yeah.’ He said, ‘can you get out of it?’ ‘No! You told me to sign it!'”

He continued, “But [McMahon] had the opportunity to stop it like he did with [Hall], which is very interesting to me because 23 years later, he made the same [mistake].”

Chris Jericho defends his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution. The show takes place on February 29th, 2020, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

