Chris Jericho Says EC3 Has ‘Big Things’ In His Future, Tags AEW

Many believe that the former Impact Champion EC3 would be a good fit for AEW roster and the AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is now teasing the same.

The former WWE star recently met EC3 in Orlando and he later posted a photo with the former Impact star from his official Instagram account.

What’s interesting to note here is that in the caption of the photo, Jericho claimed that ‘big things’ are coming in the future for the current WWE star and he then proceeded to tag the official account of AEW in the post:

While this could just be the former WWE star teasing the fans, his post has sparked rumors with many wondering if we can see EC3 joining the roster of All Elite in near future.

After his stint with WWE from 2009 to 2013, EC3 returned to the company in early 2018. In December the same year, it was announced that he will be making his main roster debut; however, he hasn’t done much since being called up.

EC3 has been part of some minor storylines since his main roster call up. He was even repaired with his old manager Drake Maverick for a bit in April 2019 but it was reported that Vince McMahon didn’t like this pairing and he had ‘given up’ on the former Champion.

So far there is no news on how much time there is left on EC3’s current deal with WWE but it’s sure that this post from Jericho will give the company a reason to try and persuade him to sign a new, long term contract.