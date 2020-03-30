Chris Jericho Says He’d Be Working With Jungle Boy If Not For ‘The World Going Crazy’

We probably have not seen the last of Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho says if it wasn’t for the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, he would have probably been working with AEW star Jungle Boy of the Jurassic Express.

Jericho and Jungle Boy had a 2-week back in December 2019. Jungle Boy and the former AEW World Champion wrestled a singles match on Dynamite. The match went to a 10-minute time limit draw, but it was seen as a victory for the 22-year-old babyface.

A fan on Twitter mentioned to Dave Meltzer that AEW did not get enough out of the Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy feud. Meltzer agreed, saying that , that Jericho and Jungle Boy needed a follow-up series of matches. At the time, Jericho busy with Jon Moxley, but things have moved on since then. Moxley is the AEW World Champion, having defeated Jericho at AEW’s latest pay-per-view.

The Inner Circle is feuding with The Elite and the entire world is on hold because of this Coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Jericho saw Meltzer’s comment about Jungle Boy and provided some insight. Referencing his angle with Jungle Boy, Le Champion wrote, “Had the world not gone crazy, we would be revisiting that now.”

Once things do get back to normal, there’s no question that Jungle Boy would benefit from working with Jericho again.