Chris Jericho Challenges Sebastian Bach To Sing-Off After Allegation Of Lip Syncing

AEW star Chris Jericho and rock legend Sebastian Bach got into a heated altercation on social media late Wednesday night.
It all began when Twitter user @TravisDrago pointed out that Chris Jericho is starting to look like the Skid Row frontman. Bach says he hears the Jericho comparison “every single day.” When another Twitter user says Jericho is the superior rocker, Bach called out Jericho for “miming to a tape” instead of performing live like he’s been doing since the 1980’s.
Bach doubled down on his dig at Chris Jericho, calling him “Milli Vanilli” for lip syncing at shows. This got the attention of Le Champion, who touted that his band Fozzy has had more success on the Billboard charts than Skid Row.
Jericho says that he considered Sebastian Bach a friend until this Twitter spat. He then challenged Bach to a sing-off. “No effects, no tuning, no bullshit. He’s a great singer, but I’m better. You’ve got my number dude. Call me.”
Bach said he wasn’t being derogatory by stating that Jericho lip syncs. He accepted Jericho’s sing-off challenge:
“I will sing in your f******* face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll.”
Jericho’s bandmate, guitarist Rich Ward, says Chris is the first one to defend Sebastian Bach when other people talk trash about him.
Chris Jericho claims to be the better singer, but he might have Sebastian Bach to thank for that. In this 2011 video for Revolver, Jericho receives a singing lesson from none other than Bach himself.