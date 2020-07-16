Chris Jericho Challenges Sebastian Bach To Sing-Off After Allegation Of Lip Syncing

AEW star Chris Jericho and rock legend Sebastian Bach got into a heated altercation on social media late Wednesday night.

It all began when Twitter user @TravisDrago pointed out that Chris Jericho is starting to look like the Skid Row frontman. Bach says he hears the Jericho comparison “every single day.” When another Twitter user says Jericho is the superior rocker, Bach called out Jericho for “miming to a tape” instead of performing live like he’s been doing since the 1980’s.

Every single day for the last two or three years somebody tells me this ? — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

He definitely does considering that he mimes to a tape — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

Bach doubled down on his dig at Chris Jericho, calling him “Milli Vanilli” for lip syncing at shows. This got the attention of Le Champion, who touted that his band Fozzy has had more success on the Billboard charts than Skid Row.

Cool let's see a clip of that then because every single clip I have seen is Milli vanilli — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

Hi… I’m Chris “Milli Vanilli” Jericho. I have 5 top 30 singles in the last five years w my band @FOZZYROCK. I’m a huge fan of @sebastianbach … who had 3 top 30 singles 30 years ago. I always admired him as a singer and a friend! And I still do. https://t.co/fTPGmzBtSq — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 16, 2020

Jericho says that he considered Sebastian Bach a friend until this Twitter spat. He then challenged Bach to a sing-off. “No effects, no tuning, no bullshit. He’s a great singer, but I’m better. You’ve got my number dude. Call me.”

Bach said he wasn’t being derogatory by stating that Jericho lip syncs. He accepted Jericho’s sing-off challenge:

“I will sing in your f******* face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll.”

Where is the derogatory comment? All I asked is to see one single clip of you singing live. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your f****** face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll. https://t.co/dPoecJGdF7 pic.twitter.com/Mm28RE9i0Q — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

I've texted you three times no response. I will sing in your face anytime you want — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

One of us is singing and one of us is jumping around doing the other guys moves while the tape is playing — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

Jericho’s bandmate, guitarist Rich Ward, says Chris is the first one to defend Sebastian Bach when other people talk trash about him.

2/2 Jericho is loyal and was always quick to defend a guy that he considered a friend. Seeing Sebastian publicly go after the only guy that I have ever witness utter a nice word about him is sad. — Rich Ward (@thedukeofmetal) July 16, 2020

Chris Jericho claims to be the better singer, but he might have Sebastian Bach to thank for that. In this 2011 video for Revolver, Jericho receives a singing lesson from none other than Bach himself.