Chris Jericho Talks AEW Characters He Didn’t Like Initially

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week’s episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number of topics from his time on the road, working with a number of AEW stars and his tryout with WWE.

During the show Chris Jericho and Kingston would discuss characters in AEW, with special praise being given to the younger talent such as Orange Cassidy. Jericho and Cassidy have been feuding on Dynamite and their program seemingly culminated at this past weekend’s ALL OUT PPV.

Even still, Jericho would admit that there were three younger ‘characters’ in AEW that he did not like initially. Chris Jericho would even say that he needed to get his “head out of my a**” to appreciate them as workers.

Chris Jericho on Younger Talent

“The idea of wrestling is to be different and get over” Chris Jericho began on the podcast. “If you can do that? You’ll make money. And listen, is it a six foot eight muscle guy? We went through that phase. Is it a five foot six guy with a mask? We went through that phase.”

Chris Jericho would then reveal the three talents that he had an issue with initially. “When I first came in here [to AEW]? I had a big issue, or problem, with Marko Stunt, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor.”

“Instead of Rey Mysterio and Bobby Eaton…and I don’t know what Orange Cassidy would even be related to, you know!? You now have Marko who’s a smaller guy, and we have Chuck Taylor, who’s doesn’t have the best physique but he’s a great wrestler. Then we got Orange, he was completely carved out this whole new character for himself. As soon as I actually pulled my head out of my ass I went ‘holy sh*t this guy is over.’ That’s what it’s all about.”

