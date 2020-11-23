Chris Jericho On Tony Khan Being “One Of The Boys” & Drug Use In Wrestling

Chris Jericho has been a part of the wrestling world for over 30 years and during this time, the former world champion has seen the good, the bad and the worst the industry has to offer.

One of the things Y2J has seen the wrestling world evolving through is the extensive use of drug back in the day to the current era where it’s considered prohibited.

- Advertisement -

Jericho talked about a number of things during his recent appearance on Keeping it 100 with Konnan podcast, such as the backstage environment at AEW:

“It’s been a really cool environment with AEW because Tony is, you never want to say this, but he’s one of the boys to an extent, he’s one of the boys in that he hangs out after the show. He’s very generous.”

Discussing the difference in the drug use in today’s wrestling compared to the past, Jericho said “Now, it’s you know, weed and alcohol, there’s really no pills, there’s really no drugs.”

Chris Jericho also talked about the backstage environment at AEW after the shows saying that there is food for everyone after the show and often there is alcohol as well. He explained that it’s because Tony Khan has a sports background and he knows how to take care of his athletes.