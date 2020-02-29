Chris Jericho Talks Having Recruited Jon Moxley To AEW

Chris Jericho says it is his job as AEW Champion to help elevate others on the roster.

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley will face each other in the main event of AEW Revolution with the world title on the line. According to comments Jericho recently made to SI.com, Jericho is the one who recruited Moxley to come to AEW.

“I recruited him,” Jericho said of Moxley. “I don’t even think he knew what AEW was at that point. He is a guy that I knew would be big for us, but I never expected he would be this different, and I mean that in a good way. This is not the guy who was Dean Ambrose. Dean Ambrose is a f—ing nothing compared to this guy. There is a fire inside of him, a creativity, he’s free.”

Jericho then said it is his job as AEW champion to help create new stars.

“This is my job as champion. I make stars. I’m already a star. Mox is a star. This company may have started on my back, but six months later it’s now on a bunch of backs, and that was the idea.”

Jericho would then continue to talk about other members of the AEW roster who he feels he has helped elevate.

“Jungle Boy. Scorpio Sky. MJF’s promo against Jericho. I heard, ‘MJF held his own! He might have even been better than Jericho!’ Gee, you think so? Who wanted it that way? Cody is another guy who’s been a completely different performer.”

Jericho also noted during the interview that while he had nothing to do with it, Hangman Page has become a different performer over the months that Dynamite has been on the air.

“I had nothing to do with this one, but look at Hangman from when we worked in August until now. He’s a totally different guy. That, to me, is why this is working so well. Everybody is starting to grow.”

The full interview with Chris Jericho can be read here.