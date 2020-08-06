Chris Jericho’s New Metal Supergroup Covers Iron Maiden’s “Aces High” (Video)

Chris Jericho has formed a new rock band comprised of some of the most talented musicians around, The Wheelblocks.

The Inner Circle leader is the lead vocalist. Other members include Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demme, Avenged Sevenfold’s Johnny Christ, and drummer Josh Villalta.

The bands first single will is a cover of Iron Maiden’s classic Aces High. You can listen to it below:

The Wheelblocks

Jericho dropped a few hints about the project recently during an interview with Rock 95. He hinted that Nita Strauss or someone from Alice Cooper’s band would be involved.

“It’s kind of still under wraps,” Jericho said about The Wheelblocks. “But it’s another supergroup. If [Jericho’s other side project] KUARANTINE is the worst supergroup ever, I’d have to say THE WHEELBLOCKS is a lot more star power in that one. And Alice Cooper is not involved, but a prominent member of his band is involved. It’s probably the second most recognizable person from that band, if you’ve seen Alice Cooper live over the last three or four years.”

Of course, Jericho is also the lead singer of Fozzy.