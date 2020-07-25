Chris Jericho Touts “A Little Bit Of The Bubbly” Sales

Chris Jericho hit a home run by getting into the sparkling wine business. He partnered with Stephen Amell, star of the CW superhero series Arrow.

He launched the brand, “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” last year. He took to his official Instagram account where he noted that sales of the sparkling wine are going well.

More than 40,000 bottles of A Little Bit of the Bubbly have been sold in 7 months. You can see his post here:

A Little Bit of the Bubbly is a sparkling Riesling produced exclusively by Nocking Point Wines.

Jericho made the “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” catchphrase extremely popular with fans that ended up going viral last Summer after he beat Adam Page at the All Out pay-per-view event. He said the catchphrase in his post-match celebration for winning the first AEW World Championship.

Pre-orders were made available late November 2019 with bottles of Jericho’s sparkling shipping in December.

