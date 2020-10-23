Chris Jericho Touts Success Of His Le Dinner Debonair Segment With MJF

Chris Jericho and MJF received high praise for their Le Dinner Debonair segment.

The segment aired this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Fans didn’t know what to expect from it going in, but the majority of fans liked it while a minority of the fanbase didn’t.

There was tension as they tried to one-up each other while ordering steaks until they started signing. Jericho took to his Twitter account where he touted the success of it:

Jericho wrote, “Just saw minute by minute ratings for #LeDinnerDebonair & I’m stoked that almost 800k checked out our song and dance! Fifth highest demo for #AEWDynamite as well. Add over a million views on Twitter & it looks like our experiment paid off! The #DemoGod wins again! @The_MJF.”

Dynamite drew 753,000 live viewers on TNT and ranked #13 among the top 150 shows on cable by doing a 0.30 in the 18-49 demographic.

Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Card

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy

Wardlow vs. Hangman Page (AEW Tournament Match)

Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M (AEW Tournament Match)

Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF will join the group

Tay Conti vs. Abaddon

