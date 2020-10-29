Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Eric Bischoff Appears On AEW Dynamite

By Andrew Ravens
Eric Bischoff returned to TNT after 20 years last week
Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite not only featured a special appearance by Eric Bischoff but also made Chris Jericho vs. MJF official for the upcoming Full Gear show. 

Dynamite saw Inner Circle hold a Town Hall Meeting to determine if MJF could join up with the group. Various stars asked questions to figure out whether MJF could be a good fit for the group.

During this, Eric Bischoff also made a cameo to ask a couple of different questions such as how they would know the other wouldn’t attack them once in the group. 

This led to Jericho throwing out the challenge for a match at Full Gear. The stipulation is that if MJF beats him then he can join the group, and MJF accepted.

AEW Full Gear: Updated Card With New Matches & Stipulations

This marked Bischoff’s second AEW appearance as he previously hosted a debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy. This was at a time where the two AEW stars were feuding and heading into their third match, which just so happened to be a Mimosa Mayhem Match at the All Out pay-per-view event last month. 

Jericho stated in a live stream that he came up with the idea to use Bischoff as well as the way he portrayed as the moderator for the segment. 

