Eric Bischoff Appears On AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite not only featured a special appearance by Eric Bischoff but also made Chris Jericho vs. MJF official for the upcoming Full Gear show.

Dynamite saw Inner Circle hold a Town Hall Meeting to determine if MJF could join up with the group. Various stars asked questions to figure out whether MJF could be a good fit for the group.

- Advertisement -

During this, Eric Bischoff also made a cameo to ask a couple of different questions such as how they would know the other wouldn’t attack them once in the group.

This led to Jericho throwing out the challenge for a match at Full Gear. The stipulation is that if MJF beats him then he can join the group, and MJF accepted.

AEW Full Gear: Updated Card With New Matches & Stipulations

This marked Bischoff’s second AEW appearance as he previously hosted a debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy. This was at a time where the two AEW stars were feuding and heading into their third match, which just so happened to be a Mimosa Mayhem Match at the All Out pay-per-view event last month.

Jericho stated in a live stream that he came up with the idea to use Bischoff as well as the way he portrayed as the moderator for the segment.

Thanks to you and your team Tony! https://t.co/VAwEiCFz21 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 29, 2020