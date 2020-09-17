Chris Jericho: Wednesday Night Wars Are ‘Embarrassing For NXT’

Chris Jericho has claimed it is “embarrassing” for WWE to continue to air its black-and-gold brand NXT against AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night. Jericho made his proclamation during a recent interview with Inside the Ropes.

The Inner Circle leader explained how WWE decided to air on Wednesday nights opposite Dynamite, “just to mess with us.” Jericho argued how WWE should switch nights to broadcast NXT, suggesting that WWE should look to Tuesday nights instead.

“Don’t worry about our company. We’re not worried about you. We don’t have a screen up that shows what’s going on every moment on NXT, like they do watching Dynamite,” Jericho stated. “Leave us alone. Do your own thing. Go to Tuesday’s. Grab an extra 250,000 viewers. Finally get your demo where it needs to be because it’s pretty embarrassing on a Wednesday night to go up against us.”

Jericho stressed how his recent Demo God character “is not a gimmick” before reiterating how WWE should switch NXT to another night away from Wednesdays. He highlighted how WWE could “[…] go to any other day you want, but don’t exist just to mess with us because we’re beating you every week. It’s kind of embarrassing for NXT at this point.”

Chris Jericho continued to recommend Tuesday nights for WWE’s black-and-gold brand, explaining that by committing to a schedule change, WWE would be able to “make more money” and “get more viewers.”