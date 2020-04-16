Christian Discusses The Possibility Of An In-Ring Return

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian has addressed the possibility of an in-ring return following the triumphant comeback of his tag team partner, Edge.

Christian caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on his podcast, The Hall of Fame. During the interview, he was asked if Edge’s return gave him any hope of a comeback of his own. Christian explained how he and Edge suffered two very different injuries. He added how he has accomplished all he ever wanted to do in WWE, besides headlining WrestleMania. He then confessed that he doesn’t believe he would be cleared to compete, even if he wanted to.

“I’ve pretty much accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted to do, except main event WrestleMania, and let’s be honest – how many people actually get a chance to do that?”

Christian continued, “It’s one of those… I’m 46 years old, you know… and I had some concussion issues. It’s just a matter of… you know, I don’t see it happening. I’m medically disqualified. I just don’t… I’m not sure how I would ever get cleared.”

Christian’s WWE Legacy

Christian is a former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. He is also a WWE Grand Slam Champion and has won gold in other companies including TNA. He was forced to retire after suffering a concussion during a Fatal 4 Way matchup on the March 24, 2014 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Although victorious in that matchup, Christian would never be able to capitalize on the Intercontinental Championship opportunity the won granted him due to the concussion.