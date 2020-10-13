Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Christian Talks If CM Punk Took WWE Backstage ‘Seriously’

By Jake Jeremy
CM Punk
CM Punk

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to discuss the release of the new Cagefighter movie.

Christian also discussed a number of other topics, including the now cancelled WWE Backstage show. Captain Charisma was asked on the show if CM Punk took the show ‘seriously’ and if he was really ‘into’ the concept at the time.

Christian on CM Punk

- Advertisement -

“I think he took it seriously” Christian began on the show. “I don’t think he would have done it if he was just going to come in and half ass it like that. I’ve never known him to be that type of guy and I don’t see why he would he would do that.”

Christian would then praise Punk for his few infrequent appearances on the show. “But the few times that he was on the show? He was 100% present and like super into everything and had his finger on the pulse of everything that was going on. So he took it very, very seriously and I thought he did a good job.”

The ill-fated WWE Backstage show was reportedly a ‘hit’ on the FOX network. Christian recently stated that the network were very happy with the ratings that the show garnered.

When Punk was first revealed as an analyst for the now cancelled show, it was a major story that led many fans to believe he may return to WWE proper at some point. CM Punk has made it abundantly clear on several occasions that he was signed to FOX and not WWE; thus why the Straight Edge Superstar was arguably more candid and ‘honest’ than others on the program.

CM Punk did recently state that he was still ‘signed’ with FOX but his future with the network and WWE is at this time unclear.

Do you agree with Christian? Do you think CM Punk did well on WWE Backstage? Let us know in the comments

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

Update On Eva Marie’s Return To WWE TV

Eva Marie is on her way back to WWE after a 3-year hiatus. Cultaholic was first to report this story on Monday....
Read more
Wrestling News

Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 In Production, Details On 2 Episodes

Dark Side of the Ring, the Vice TV documentary series profiling tragic stories from the wrestling world, is returning for a third...
Read more
WWE

Possible Spoilers For Night Two Of Drafts On Raw

Night one of the WWE Draft saw a number of big stars including the likes of Seth Rollins and the New Day...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eva Marie Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Former WWE Diva, Eva Marie, is reportedly on her way back to the promotion. Ms "All Red Everything" departed from the company...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Christian Talks If CM Punk Took WWE Backstage ‘Seriously’

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to discuss...
Read more
WWE

Updated Raw And SmackDown Rosters After Night Two Of Drafts

The WWE Draft 2020 began with last week's episode of SmackDown and it concluded with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Read more
NJPW

Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 15

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali Reacts To WWE Nixing Announced Retribution Segment

WWE had announced a number of segments for this week's episode of Raw and one of them included Mustafa Ali addressing the...
Read more
WWE

Former NXT Champion Among Names To Become Free Agents After Draft

The WWE drafts continued on night two of the event during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw and supplement draft picks...
Read more
WWE

Sami Zayn Reveals Who Came Up With The Finish For Their IC Title Ladder Match At Clash Of Champions

The Clash Of Champions PPV saw Sami Zayn winning a brutal Intercontinental Championship ladder match in a pretty unique fashion, which became...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

Elias Returns From Injury

Elias made a smashing return to WWE television. https://twitter.com/IAmEliasWWE/status/1315841631355052032 WWE booked a triple threat match...
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Just a week after suffering a jaw injury, Finn Balor underwent surgery.  The WWE NXT Champion noted in a...
Read more
WWE

Lars Sullivan’s First Match In Over One Year Set For WWE SmackDown

Lars Sullivan is slated to work his first match since suffering an injury that had put him on the sidelines. 
Read more
WWE

Latest On WWE’s Plans For Holding Shows At ThunderDome

It was reported earlier today that WWE had decided to extend its deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida to hold...
Read more
Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Responds To Wade Barrett Threatening To Batter & Humiliate Him

NXT announcer Wade Barrett continues to talk trash about WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Barrett told Digital Spy last...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC