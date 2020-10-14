Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Christian Talks RETRIBUTION Leader Having “A Lot of Untapped Potential”

Captain Charisma discusses the new leader of RETRIBUTION

By Jake Jeremy

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to discuss the release of the new Cagefighter movie.

Christian also discussed a number of other topics, including the RETRIBUTION stable and angle on Monday Night RAW. Captain Charisma would state that the new leader of the group, Ali, is an exciting prospect in the role.

Christian on Ali in Retribution

- Advertisement -

“I think that he’s got a lot of untapped potential” Christian began on the podcast. We haven’t really had a chance to see any layers of his personality, I don’t think. And? I think that there’s a lot there.”

Ali was recently revealed as the leader of the RETRIBUTION group. Ali would align with the group on RAW shortly before the WWE Draft. The casting of such a ‘fringe’ character on WWE programming to such a prominent role was risky; however Christian believes that WWE have the chance to develop Ali further alongside the likes of T-BAR.

“I’m interested to see how that unfolds and how he builds on it” Christian continued. “Now? He’s got an opportunity. That’s what you know everybody needs, that opportunity to show what they can do and he’s got it now.”

Christian would finish by praising Ali further, saying that he hopes the newly ‘heel’ Ali can flourish in the role. “I’m really really interested and hoping that he can hit it out of the park on this.”

It was recently reported that WWE opted to send a RETRIBUTION member ‘back’ to NXT. Pwinsider.com reported that Mercedes Martinez had been removed from Retribution after she had been assigned the “Retaliation” name. There’s currently no confirmation on why WWE decided to take this route with Martinez.

Do you agree with Christian? Do you think that Ali will be able to get higher up the roster with RETRIBUTION? Let us know in the comments

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

WWE Draft 2020: Final Raw & SmackDown Rosters

The WWE Draft 2020 began with last week's episode of SmackDown and it concluded with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali Reacts To WWE Scrapping Retribution Segment From Raw

WWE had announced a number of segments for this week's episode of Raw and one of them included Mustafa Ali addressing the...
Read more
WWE

Updated: Former NXT Champion Among Names To Become Free Agents After Draft

Update: WWE revealed some additional draft picks over the night. They announced that Erik of the Viking Raiders has been picked up...
Read more
Wrestling News

Christian Talks If CM Punk Took WWE Backstage ‘Seriously’

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to discuss...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Christian Talks RETRIBUTION Leader Having “A Lot of Untapped Potential”

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to discuss...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 10/14: Brodie Lee Drops Several Spots

AEW has released new rankings ahead of tonight's special Anniversary episode of Dynamite. All championships will be on the line tonight.
Read more
Wrestling News

Sonya Deville Says Her and Mandy Rose Are Best Friends Again

Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville at SummerSlam this August. The match carried a stipulation that the loser would leave WWE. Despite Rose...
Read more
AEW

Britt Baker Addresses Fan Criticism Of AEW’s Women’s Division

All Elite Wrestling star Dr. Britt Baker has acknowledged the criticism leveled at the promotion's women's division. However, Baker stressed how it's...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes On Remaining Open To Fan Feedback And Criticisms

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has addressed the feedback and criticism the promotion has received from its fans.
Read more
Impact

Heath Opens Up About His Issues With His WWE Run

Impact Wrestling star Heath has reflected on his time in WWE, believing his former employer "never really wanted me to get over...
Read more
Wrestling News

Steve Cutler On The Status Of The Forgotten Sons

Forgotten Sons member Steve Cutler has addressed the current status of the SmackDown faction during a recent appearance on the Borne the...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Believes ‘Authenticity’ Helps Elevate AEW

Current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has stressed how AEW's "authenticity" helps elevate it from other promotions. Cody shared...
Read more
Wrestling News

Aleister Black Praises Roman Reigns, Shares Interest In Feud

Recently drafted SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black has praised the blue brand's Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Black, Reigns is currently delivering...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Plans For Andrade And Mickie James After Drafts

Several talents were left undrafted after the 2020 Draft concluded with this week's episode of Raw and after WWE announced some more...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 16

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Provides More Details About His Surgery

Finn Balor had recently posted a photo on Twitter confirming a successful surgery for his broken jaw which he suffered during his...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC