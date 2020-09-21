Chuck Taylor Labels Rivalry Between AEW And NXT ‘Fake Bulls**t’

Best Friends’ Chuck Taylor has labeled the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and NXT a “fake, bulls**t rivalry.”

Taylor shared his thoughts during a recent interview with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for AEW’s official podcast, AEW Unrestricted. He stressed how there is no animosity between the rosters, pointing to how most of the NXT roster are his friend.

“People talk about this fake, bulls**t rivalry between AEW and NXT. But they [members of the NXT roster] are all my friends. Like, common, I was actually a groomsman in Johnny Gargano’s wedding,” Taylor said. “I want them to succeed, too. Obviously, not at our expense, I hope they lose and die forever, but those are all my friends. Pretty much everyone on NXT TV I know pretty well.”

His words come in the wake of former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho imploring NXT to switch to Tuesday nights. According to the Jericho, if WWE aired on a different night, they would be able to attain extra viewers. He stressed how the current Wednesday Night War is “kind of embarrassing for NXT at this point.”

Chuck Taylor and his Best Friends’ partner, Trent, competed this week on AEW Dynamite. They defeated Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight.