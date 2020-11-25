Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Chyna’s Mother Talks WWE’s Portrayal Of Her Character

Chyna's monther says she liked her feminine appearance better

By Anutosh Bajpai
Chyna. Image Credit: WWE.com
Chyna. Image Credit: WWE.com

Despite her troubles, Chyna remains to be one of the most iconic female wrestlers in the history of WWE and part of the credit for it goes to the company’s unique portrayal of her character.

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc, the former WWE star’s mother Janet LaQue talked about the impact her daughter has had on the business.

Talking about WWE’s portrayal of her character, Janet said that at first, it was a little weird seeing her daughter as Triple H’s bodyguard and according to her, Chyna looked better later on when she adopted a more feminine appearance:

“Well, at first, it was a little weird because she was portrayed as Triple H’s bodyguard, she had changed so much her body structure from the way that she was that I think she was portrayed okay. I mean, I know that a lot of it is fake.

So I mean you got to do what you got to do, but then later, when she became much more feminine in her appearance, even though she could pick up and slam just about anybody, she looked good while she was doing it. I thought it was pretty cool to tell you the truth.”

Janet LaQue also talked about Chyna’s pairing with late great Eddie Guerrero admitting that she thought it was kind of cool and said that the pairing definitely had some humor to it.

Chyna left WWE in November 2001 after her contract expired and the negotiations for her re-signing fell apart. She died from an accidental drug overdose in April 2016 at the age of 46.

