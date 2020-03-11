City Of Tampa To Discuss Canceling Major Events Due To Coronavirus

City officials and Mayor of Tampa Jane Castor will meet today to discuss the possible canceling or postponing of major events in the city. This could include WrestleMania 36, other planned WWE events in the city, and all independent wrestling events scheduled for the week.

.@CityofTampa and @JaneCastor will meet on Thursday to discuss canceling or postponing "major" events due to #Coronavirus. This weekend's River O'Green fest isn't likely to be canceled. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) March 10, 2020

New Japan Pro Wrestling has canceled all events between March 1st and 21st including the 2020 New Japan Cup.

Events Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Santa Clara County in California has already banned all large gatherings in the area. The ban puts at risk several San Jose Sharks home games. Pearl Jam and several other music artists have postponed tours as a result of the outbreak. South By Southwest in Austin, Texas this year has been canceled. The Coachella Music Festival has been postponed until October.

Major sporting leagues such as MLB, NHL, and NBA have limited media access to locker rooms as a result of the outbreak. The NBA has discussed the idea of holding games in arenas with no spectators as well.

Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick’s Day parade events as well.

Chris Jericho has said that Fozzy’s tour will go ahead as planned unless they are told they can’t.

“Why wouldn’t it?” Jericho said after being asked if the tour was still on. “I don’t think the public should panic so much. [We’re still going on] unless the cops tells us we can’t.” He then referred to the coronavirus situation as “mass hysteria.”