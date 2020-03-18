CM Punk Calls Out ‘Bully Culture’ In WWE

CM Punk is no longer an active talent for WWE, but he certainly has some stories from his run with the company.

Recently, the former WWE Champion-turned-UFC fighter was a guest on Cody and Jennifer Decker’s Swing and Mrs. podcast, where he discussed his professional wrestling career. During the interview, Punk mentioned a recurring elbow injury he dealt with during his WWE run. The injury forced Punk to continuously ice his elbows and knees regularly.

As a result, Punk claims he was made fun of by other members of the WWE locker room for his icing practices. He was even compared to WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. Punk discussed how childish he viewed this, and didn’t understand the “bully culture” for doing such a simple thing.

“It’s a bully culture. I remember somebody — every time I would ice my elbow, because I constantly had a chronically bad elbow. And I would ice my knees and that was more of a maintenance thing. After a while I did get a surgery on my knee. But they would always laugh and make fun of me.

“And they would look and point and say, ‘Oh, look, it’s DDP!’ And I’d be like, ‘Why are we making fun of somebody for icing?’ It was always the stupidest stuff. The bullies backstage, I would always think like — is that a weakness, really? And look at billion dollar NBA teams that are mandatory icing guys after games and stuff like that.

“But like, the macho bulls**t. I’m not a man because I’m icing my knees? Okay, cool.”

Currently, Punk is attached to the WWE brand once again by serving as a frequent guest on the FOX studio show, WWE Backstage. It’s not a return to the squared circle by any means, however, perhaps it could lead to exactly that down the road now that the bridge between Punk and WWE seems to be mended.

