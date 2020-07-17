CM Punk Comments On 9-Year Anniversary Of MITB 2011

Today is the 9-year anniversary of Money in the Bank 2011. The main event of the show and the crowd response to it are arguably one of the most iconic moments in wrestling’s recent history. CM Punk defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship on that night in front of a loud and raucous Chicago crowd.

Punk took to Twitter recently to note the 9-year anniversary of the event:

“I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without John Cena, Scott Armstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all,” Punk Tweeted.

I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all. #MITB — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 17, 2020

CM Punk vs John Cena – Money in the Bank 2011

The Money in the Bank PPV from 2011 resulted in 195,000 pay-per-view purchases. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter awarded the match between Punk and Cena 5-stars, which at the time, was the highest rating a match could receive.

In storyline, Punk was leaving the promotion but in reality, he had signed a new deal to stay. The next night on RAW a tournament took place to determine a new WWE Champion. Rey Mysterio won the tournament and the belt but would later drop it to Cena. Punk would then win it back from Cena at SummerSlam before Alberto Del Rios cashed in his MITB briefcase to close the show.