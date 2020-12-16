CM Punk Compares Vince McMahon And UFC’s Dana White

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has compared his former boss Vince McMahon to UFC President Dana White. Punk joined his former WWE Backstage co-host Renee Paquette on her new podcast, Oral Sessions, where he shared his opinion on the two. During the discussion, he deliberated on who he believes to be more generous.

Punk confessed there are “levels” to a discussion comparing Dana White and Vince McMahon. “Obviously you can draw that they’re both right-wing, the word I’ll use is weirdo because obviously they vote based on what’s good for their pocketbook.”

- Advertisement -

“If I really had to compare and contrast, I would say Dana is more generous,” Punk said. “Dana does a lot of stuff for the fighters behind the scenes. I think there’s a lot of locker room money that people don’t know about and he gets a lot of flak for [not paying fighters enough]. That being said, I do also think fighters need to get paid a whole hell of a lot more.”

Punk and Paquette previously worked together on the FS1 show WWE Backstage alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Filming of the show was halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. FS1 later suspended all production on the show. Paquette left WWE following August’s SummerSlam event.

Since leaving WWE, CM Punk has fought twice in the UFC. He lost both bouts, one by submission and the other by decision.