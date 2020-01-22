CM Punk Explains Why Keith Lee “Should” Win The Royal Rumble

WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk has given his predictions for this year's Royal Rumble match, explaining why a certain NXT Superstar "should" win it.

WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk has shared who he thinks “should” win this year’s Royal Rumble matchup, naming NXT’s Keith Lee. Punk stressed that there is a difference between who he thinks should win the Rumble match as opposed to he thinks is going to win before fantasy booking his choice:

“Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble,” Punk said. “I think he had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series, and he, to me, is a big fish in a little pond right now.”

He continued, “Not to say NXT is little by any means, but I think you need to follow up on stuff like this. You strike when the lightning’s hot. You see the little moment he had with [Roman] Reigns right there [at Survivor Series], that already feels like it was two years ago. We gotta get going with Keith Lee here. I think he needs to chuck Brock over the top rope and he needs to win that whole thing.”

When it came to his prediction for the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, Punk went with “The Boss” Sasha Banks.

Hmm….should I ever have the privilege of meeting Mr. Punk, I shall be certain to express my gratitude.



The sentiment is most appreciated. https://t.co/Qygtb0izxF — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 22, 2020

CM Punk’s fellow Backstage analysts also provided their predictions. Paige chose Otis and Kairi Sane; Christian picked current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Shayna Baszler. Renee Young sided with Drew McIntyre but didn’t provide a pick for the Women’s Royal Rumble.

WWE’s Royal Rumble event takes place this Sunday at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.