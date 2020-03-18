CM Punk On An In-Ring Return, Who He’d Be Open To Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has commented on a possible in-ring return, admitting his answer is "fluid" depending on who his opponent might be.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has commented on a possible in-ring return during a recent interview. Speaking with the Swing & Mrs. Podcast, CM Punk addressed the idea of once again lacing up his boots, revealing that it is a “fluid answer.”

“The answer changes. It’s a very fluid answer,” Punk admitted. “Currently, if the business was right and I had somebody that motivated me across the ring from me, I think, might be able to get it done. Nobody has dangled the correct carrot.”

As long as the money was right and his opponent was somebody he wanted to face, CM Punk confessed he could be open to the idea. He listed previous opponents such as Daniel Bran, John Cena and Rey Mysterio as people he’d like to face again. He also pointed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Will Ospreay as a new challenge he’d be open to.

“As far as people that I’ve worked with before, if there was a clean slate, if the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan, I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea,” CM Punk said. “For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea.”

“There’s a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen, it’s up to the people who actually run the company.”

CM Punk can be seen on FS1’s WWE Backstage, where he occasionally provides analytical commentary.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.