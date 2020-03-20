CM Punk On Plummeting WWE Backstage Ratings

Despite having CM Punk as the analyst and other special guests on the show, WWE Backstage has seen a decline in the ratings in recent times and just last week it made a new record for the lowest viewership in the show’s history.

During his recent appearance on Swings & Mrs. show, the Straight Edge star talked about a number of things and also commented on the plummeting ratings of the show.

Punk said that WWE Backstage is an interesting show. He knows many people who don’t watch it, but he is not sure if Fox officials are concerned about the ratings very much:

“It’s an interesting show. I know a whole bunch of people don’t watch it, but I’m not so sure they’re concerned about ratings. I think they just want to have a discourse about the show and see what we can talk about to make things better in a way. I have a ton of fun with the show; me and Booker get along great. I love working with Renee.”

CM Punk continued by mentioning how the show has allowed him to meet many WWE stars who were not in the company when he was there like Ember Moon and more.

Apart from this, the former WWE Champion also said that he would be open to a wrestling return against the right opponent. You can check out his comments about potential in-ring return at this link.

Quotes via WrestlingInc