CM Punk Pokes Fun At Roman Reigns After New WrestleMania Location Announcement

CM Punk wasted little time in having some fun at the expense of Roman Reigns on social media.

WWE made big news when they issued a statement on Monday as it was announced that WrestleMania 36 will still take place as scheduled but will take place at a different location.

It was originally scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, it was moved due to the coronavirus and will now air live at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no live audience.

CM Punk took to his official Twitter account where he wrote the following:

Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

Reigns is slated to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 36. This is expected to be one of the top matches featured on the card.

Punk’s reference was about Reigns being heavily booed by fans on numerous occasions including previous WrestleMania events in which he either won or was challenging for the WWE Title.

CM Punk won’t be appearing on Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 due to the production of the show being halted due to the coronavirus. There’s no word yet on when the show will return.

WWE Confirms WrestleMania 36 Will Air From Performance Center, No Fans Allowed