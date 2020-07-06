CM Punk Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ Open Challenge Question, Tony Khan Chimes In

CM Punk noticed a tweet from AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes so he decided to respond to it.

It happened on Monday afternoon when Rhodes asked fans about who they would like to see answer his next open challenge.

This led to Punk reacting to it in a joking way by bringing up people like former WWE star Domino with valet Cherry, “Fearless” Jack Bull, former HWA star Dean Visk, and former ECW wrestler New Jack.

Sign guy

Domino w/ cherry

Fearless Jack Bull

Dean Visk

New Jack — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 6, 2020

AEW President Tony Khan then commented on Punk’s response by recalling how he witnessed Punk work a house show that also featured Deuce & Domino. He wrote the following:

“Duly noted. Fun facts: I saw you on a house show in Champaign on Super Bowl Sunday 13.5 years ago with Domino and Cherry (and Deuce). Also, New Jack was really really nice to me when I was a 13 year old kid visiting Philadelphia. My dad loved New Jack.

Punk finds himself on the sidelines in the pro wrestling business as FOX Sports decided to cancel WWE Backstage, which Punk had been working on as a part-time analyst.

As of this writing, there’s been no reports about any interest from WWE about bringing him back.