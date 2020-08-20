CM Punk reveals his favorite SummerSlam match

SummerSlam is a hot topic among fans right now with the PPV being only a few days away and CM Punk also recently joined in on the conversation, revealing which is his favorite SummerSlam match.

The former World Champion recently held a Q&A session on his Twitter account where he answered questions related to life lessons, his film Girl on the Third Floor and more.

- Advertisement -

In light of the recent revelation that Renee Young will be leaving WWE, Punk was asked how it was working with her on WWE Backstage and he said “Renee is the best. Super excited for her! Can’t wait for the cook book and the podcast….”

A fan then asked the former WWE star which was the favourite SummerSlam match of his WWE career and CM Punk claimed that it was the one against the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Also Read: AJ Styles Says Former NXT Champion Will Be A Big Name In Future

The former WWE Champion also answered questions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, possibly writing a book and more. You can check out some of his top replies below:

Renee is the best. Super excited for her! Can’t wait for the cook book and the podcast…. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

Vs Brock for sure. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

Oh geez. Coming with the heat. Excluding @twisted_twins and @TravisStevens because I’ve already worked with them (and will again). I’d love to work in any capacity with @TheHorrorMaster @DonCoscarelli @eliroth @saulnier_jeremy @flanaganfilm does karyn kusama have Twitter? — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

Yes, I have considered it. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

On a big cherry and macadamia nut kick right now. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

For sure not having to quarantine from Ape after I travel. It’s brutal. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

The match CM Punk talked about took place in 2013 and it was Punk’s last SummerSlam appearance before he left the company.

Brock Lesnar managed to win this no disqualification bout with help from Paul Heyman after hitting Punk with an F-5 onto a chair.